WASHINGTON, U.S. - In a bid to toughen screening for visa applicants, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has directed U.S. diplomatic missions to identify "populations warranting increased ...
Trump's allegationOn March 4, while at his Florida estate, Trump angrily tweeted that Obama was behind a politically motivated plot to upend his campaign. He alleged tha ...
WASHINGTON, U.S. - A day after shocking America with his twist to the wiretapping controversy, the House Intelligence Committee Chairman, Devin Nunes faced attacks from all quarters.On Wedne ...
WASHINGTON, U.S. - There are more twists and turns to the wiretapping saga that has dragged on since the start of the week, jumping in and out of headlines and now there’s more.The Hou ...
Johannesburg [South Africa], Mar.24 (ANI): Australian controversial tennis player Bernard Tomic has pulled out of the Miami Open due to a back injury.Tomic was due to face Kazakh qualifier Mikhail Ku ...
A photo published on social media reveals Elon Musk's SpaceX Corporation is close to fielding a rocket robot.According to Florida Today newspaper, Stephen Marr got a good view of the bot sitting on ...
Cape Town - South Africa's top-ranked tennis player, Kevin Anderson, has reached the second round of the Miami Masters after defeating Serbian qualifier Dusan Lajovic 6-2, 7-5 on Wednesday.Anderson ...
Orlando - A personal injury attorney representing some of the families and survivors of the Orlando nightclub massacre filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against the gunman's employer and wife, claiming the ...
MIAMI -- DeMar DeRozan scored 40 points, and the Toronto Raptors rallied from an early 15-point deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 101-84 Thursday night.DeRozan shot 14 of 25 from the field and 12 of ...
CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Despite widespread popularity, most recently through its self-proclaimed brand endorser, U.S. President Donald Trump, Twitter has not been able to display astounding financial su
Jon Favreau’s The Jungle Book is being described as a live-action updating of Disney’s 1967 classic animated film, and that description is both testament to how well the film works and how thoroughly blurred the divide between the “real” and the computer-generated has become...Read More
